Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JANX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. The trade was a 42.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,583,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

