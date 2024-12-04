Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 49.0 %

JANX stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,310. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. This trade represents a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,583,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

