JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 544,586 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JD.com were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

JD.com Stock Down 1.0 %

JD opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.