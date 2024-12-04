Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 444.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991,630 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.58% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $141,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGS. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,558,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 300.0% in the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KGS opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

