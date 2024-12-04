Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $161.54 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

