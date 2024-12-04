Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 277.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus Announces Dividend

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

