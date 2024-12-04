Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS

Merus Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.07. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Merus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.