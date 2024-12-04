Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.