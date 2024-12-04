Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $497.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

