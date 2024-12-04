Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $47.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.