Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1,012.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Nokia Oyj worth $133,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

NOK stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

