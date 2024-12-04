Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at $29,109,918.96. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.