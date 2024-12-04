Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

