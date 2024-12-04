Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MD opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

