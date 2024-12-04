Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

