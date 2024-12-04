Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,168 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 862,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 250,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 32,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SA opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.07.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

