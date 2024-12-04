Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 14,223 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SSR Mining by 73.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $3,289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 111.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 637,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 533,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

