Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 456,107 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

