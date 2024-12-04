Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 184,696 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 97.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

