Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 29,748 CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. CWM LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 24,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $395,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,646.25. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,666,590 shares of company stock valued at $80,774,821. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.