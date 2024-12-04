Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,587 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 82.6% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 38,074.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

