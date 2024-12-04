Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 949,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. This trade represents a 33.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. The trade was a 51.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.