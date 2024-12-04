Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 314.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

