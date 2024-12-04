Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 16.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tennant by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNC opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

