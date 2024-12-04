Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 345.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,584 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BRF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90.

BRF Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.8%. BRF’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

About BRF

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.