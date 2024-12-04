Quantbot Technologies LP Has $352,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 104,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.