Quantbot Technologies LP Has $376,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6,793.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 359,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 490,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 288,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

