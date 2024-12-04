Quantbot Technologies LP Has $381,000 Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,901.55. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of YOU opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.