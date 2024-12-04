Quantbot Technologies LP Has $383,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

