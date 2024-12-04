Quantbot Technologies LP Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

