Quantbot Technologies LP Has $418,000 Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

