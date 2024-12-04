Quantbot Technologies LP Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,485 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

