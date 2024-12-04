Quantbot Technologies LP Has $482,000 Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 204.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 243.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.