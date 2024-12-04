Quantbot Technologies LP Has $517,000 Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 414,610 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,628.25. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,392.50. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $758,822 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.9 %

INSW opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

