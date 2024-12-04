Quantbot Technologies LP Has $543,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 60.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 384,837 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 461,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 144.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 254,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 130.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 154,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 163.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

