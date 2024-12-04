Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $428,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 32.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $99.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

