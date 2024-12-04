Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $481,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.