Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ESRT stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

