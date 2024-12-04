Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. FMR LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 585,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 42,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 470,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

