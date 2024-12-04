Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zuora by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This trade represents a 49.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

