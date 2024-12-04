Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,366 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $220.19. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.42 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

