Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,686 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Miller Industries by 31.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $314.27 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

