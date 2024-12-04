Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,523 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $401,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.