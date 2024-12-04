Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 696.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 155,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $31.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James raised CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $610,696.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,173.34. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $875,016.60. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

