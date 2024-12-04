Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

