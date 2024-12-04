Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,517 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 452.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

