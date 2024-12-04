Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,865 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in eXp World by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.26.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eXp World

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,292 shares of company stock worth $9,399,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.