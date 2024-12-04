Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,341 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

