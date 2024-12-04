Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,465 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

