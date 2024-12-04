Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $408,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

